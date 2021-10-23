Crews respond to fire at Minneapolis apartment building

Authorities are investigating a fire that left three people displaced early Saturday morning in Minneapolis.

According to the fire department, at 3:26 a.m., crews responded to a fire at an apartment building located at 2221 Blaisdell Avenue.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one apartment and extinguish it.

Two women and one man were transported to the hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and one child who were displaced due to water damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Advertisement