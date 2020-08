article

Crews rescued a person who got stuck in an opening to a cave Tuesday afternoon in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to the fire department, at about 2:55 p.m., crews were dispatched to Water Street in St. Paul for a technical rescue.

A person had become stuck at the bottom of a 40-foot vertical opening to a cave. Rope rescue teams set up rigging and were able to extract the person.

No one was injured.