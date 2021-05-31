Crews recover man's body after drowning in Loring Park pond

Crews recovered a man's body late Sunday night after a man reportedly went into Loring Park pond and struggled to swim.

According to the fire department, at about 8:25 p.m., crews responded to reports of a man that entered the pond and was struggling to swim. When they arrived, crews thought they saw the man in the middle of the pond before he went under water and was no longer visible.

Due to the lack of a boat launch at the pond, fire crews could not launch their boats. So, crews put on gumby suits, entered the water with floatation devices and attempted to locate the man.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s dive team took over the rescue operations. The man's body was recovered at about 11:30 p.m.