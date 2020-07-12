Crews confirm tornado touched down near North Mankato on Saturday

Survey teams confirmed Sunday that damage near North Mankato was caused by a tornado, as storms pushed through the state on Saturday.

The tornado was part of a complex of storms that hit the area in the mid-afternoon with strong winds and heavy rain.

Earlier in the afternoon, another tornado was reported further north near Cormorant that was caused by the same system.

The extent of the damage caused specifically by the tornado is not yet known. National Weather Service Survey teams will continue to assess the strength and path of the twister on Monday.