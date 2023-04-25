Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
13
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Nicollet County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Video: Crews battle Lino Lakes wildfire

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:49PM
Lino Lakes
FOX 9

Crews battle Lino Lakes wildfire

The battle is ongoing along Holly Drive near Cedar Lake. Aerial video shows a large field has been touched by the fire, while ground crews and a helicopter work to dump water on the edges. As of 5 p.m., the fire appeared to be mostly out, with a row of flames still burning along the eastern edge. While the fire is not far from some homes off Holly Drive, it doesn't appear any structures have been damaged by the fire.

LINO LAKES, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked Tuesday afternoon to knock down a wildfire in Lino Lakes, Minnesota.

The battle was ongoing for at least two hours in a swampy area along Holly Drive near Cedar Lake. Aerial video shows a large field has been touched by the fire, while ground crews and a helicopter work to dump water on the edges. First calls for the fire came in around 3:15 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., the fire appeared to be mostly out, with a row of flames still burning along the eastern edge. While the fire is not far from some homes off Holly Drive, it doesn't appear any structures have been damaged by the fire. However, at least one homeowner was advised to evacuate due to the fire risk.

The fire is impacting about 15 acres, the Minnesota DNR said.

Traffic around the area was blocked off in some spots. FOX 9 is waiting for further information on the blaze.