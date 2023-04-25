Video: Crews battle Lino Lakes wildfire

Fire crews worked Tuesday afternoon to knock down a wildfire in Lino Lakes, Minnesota.

The battle was ongoing for at least two hours in a swampy area along Holly Drive near Cedar Lake. Aerial video shows a large field has been touched by the fire, while ground crews and a helicopter work to dump water on the edges. First calls for the fire came in around 3:15 p.m.

As of 5 p.m., the fire appeared to be mostly out, with a row of flames still burning along the eastern edge. While the fire is not far from some homes off Holly Drive, it doesn't appear any structures have been damaged by the fire. However, at least one homeowner was advised to evacuate due to the fire risk.

The fire is impacting about 15 acres, the Minnesota DNR said.

Traffic around the area was blocked off in some spots. FOX 9 is waiting for further information on the blaze.