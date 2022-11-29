Attempted bank robbery in Savage has police searching for suspect

An attempted robbery of a credit union in Savage Tuesday has multiple agencies searching for a suspect.

According to a press release provided by the City of Savage, at around 12:01 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Wings Financial Credit Union on the 1400 block of Highway 13 South on a report of a robbery that just occurred. The Savage and Prior Lake police departments, as well as, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office all responded.

Officers determined a lone suspect had entered the bank, approached a bank employee, and began yelling at the employee while demanding money and pointing a handgun.

When the employee told the suspect there was no money in the vault, the suspect left the bank through the front door in an unknown direction without any money, according to police.

According to witnesses, the suspect was a man wearing an orange and yellow sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, ski goggles, and a black mask covering his whole face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Savage Police Department at 952-882-2600.