Credit card skimmer found at Kwik Trip gas pump in Eagan, Minn.

Kwik Trip is warning customers after a skimming device was found on a credit card reader in Eagan, Minnesota earlier this month.

According to a company spokesperson, the skimming device was found on a point-of-sale pin pad inside the store on Dodd Road on the morning of September 13, 2019. Officials believe the device was discovered and removed the same day it was installed.

Kwik Trip says customers who used their credit or debit card to complete a purchase inside the store on September 13 may have been impacted. However, at this time, law enforcement has had no reports of any misuse of customer information.

Kwik Trip is urging anyone who may be impacted to call its dedicated response line at 877-594-0959 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For help outside of those hours, you can contact 877-594-5874 and use option #2. Customers can also visit the company's website.