Charges possible in crash that killed teen in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota

Police are investigating a crash that left a teenage boy dead and two adults injured early Sunday morning in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

According to police, just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a report of a rollover accident in the 5900 block of Brooklyn Blvd in Brooklyn Center.

When they arrived, officers saw the badly damaged car on its side in a parking lot. A 15-year-old boy was found partially ejected out of the back passenger window of the vehicle. He had obvious head trauma and did not appear to be breathing.

Police said that officers tried to get the boy out of the car, but the car was extremely unsteady and almost rolled over on the officers. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities later located two adults who are believed to have been in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The two were suffering from serious injuries.

The case is still under investigation, but criminal vehicular homicide charges are possible. Investigators also suspect that alcohol played a role in the crash.

Police are not looking for any other suspects.