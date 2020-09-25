Craig calls on voters to complete entire ballot amid 'many outstanding questions' about CD-2 race

article

Minnesota Congresswoman Angie Craig is calling upon her constituents to complete their entire ballot, including the second congressional district race, amid "many outstanding questions" following the death of a third party candidate.

Thursday, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon announced Adam Weeks, the Legal Marijuana Party Now candidate had passed away. According to Minnesota law, if a major party nominee dies within 79 days of Election Day, a special election is to be held for that office on the second Tuesday in February. The Legal Marijuana Now Party just earned "major party" status last year after one of its candidates met the 5 percent of the vote threshold in a statewide election.

According to Simon, all votes on the ballots cast in November in the second congressional district will still count, except for votes cast in the CD-2 race. Friday, Craig shared a message encouraging voters to be sure to cast their ballots, but to still vote for the CD-2 race.

"At this stage, there are still many outstanding questions," said Craig in a statement. "You should continue to vote for the entire ballot, including for this congressional race. I can assure you that I am working tirelessly to get these answers as quickly as possible."

Craig, the incumbent, does not retain the congressional seat until the special election, a spokeswoman for the Secretary of State confirmed. Instead, the seat will be vacant for more than a month, from the January start of the new term until the February special election.

The special election will be held Feb. 9, 2021.