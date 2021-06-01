Cows credited with stopping Wisconsin police pursuit

article

The Barron County Sheriff credited a group of cows for stopping a police pursuit in Wisconsin Monday night.

The sheriff’s office posted to Facebook early Tuesday saying Barron police were pursuing a suspect between Barron and Cumberland when the driver of a sedan headed into a farm.

There, police say, the chase "ran out of steam" when it encountered the cows.

A suspect was taken into custody and the sheriff’s office said no humans or cattle were injured in the pursuit.

The sheriff nicknamed the group the "Barron County Bovine Unit."

Advertisement

Upon hearing the news, the St. Croix County Sheriff dubbed them "Steer Team 6" in a Facebook post.