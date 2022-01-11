COVID vaccine incentives: Minnesota offers $100K scholarships, $200 gift cards to 5-11 year olds

Minnesota will give a $200 Visa gift card to families whose 5-11 year olds get a first and second COVID-19 vaccine dose in January or February, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday.

It is the same incentive that was offered to teenagers last year as part of Walz’s "Kids Deserve a Shot" vaccine incentive program.

$200 Visa gift card

Minnesotans age 5-11 who receive their first and second COVID vaccine between Jan. 1 and Feb. 28 will be eligible to receive a $200 Visa gift card.

Parents or guardians can register their 5-11 years olds to receive the $200 Visa gift card starting on Jan. 24 once they have completed their two-dose series.

$100,000 college scholarship

Once again, there will also be a drawing for five $100,000 college scholarships. Any 5-11-year-old who is fully vaccinated is eligible for the drawing, no matter when they got their shots. The drawing will take place in the spring.

Details on the drawing will be announced in the coming months, according to a news release.