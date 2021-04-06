Expand / Collapse search

COVID-19 vaccine appointments at TCO postponed due to weather damage

By Rose Semenov
Crew sets up chairs before starting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Minnesota Vikings' TCO Performance Center in Eagan. (FOX 9)

EAGAN, Minn. (FOX 9) - All COVID-19 vaccinations scheduled to take place Wednesday at the Minnesota Vikings practice facility in Eagan are being postponed after the center suffered weather damage, according to an official with state emergency operations center.

"The state is working around the clock to identify an alternate location and will contact impacted patients directly to provide an opportunity to reschedule their appointments as soon as possible," read a statement in part.

Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center had been serving as a temporary, state-run community COVID-19 vaccination site.

Tuesday night, Minnesotans started receiving text messages notifying them that their vaccination appointment at TCO would be postponed due to "weather-related damage requiring repairs at the vaccination site".

Monday night, thunderstorms moved through the Twin Cities metro area.