COVID-19 outbreak linked to Seneca Foods facility in Glencoe, Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health is monitoring a recent COVID-19 outbreak connected to employees at a Seneca Foods facility in Glencoe, Minnesota.

As of Thursday, there have been 22 cases linked to workers at the facility over the past couple of weeks, according to an MDH spokesman. The facility recently tested the newly arrived corn pack workers - about 200 people - but results are still coming in.

"Seneca is very engaged in addressing this outbreak and we are in discussions with McLeod County Public Health and Seneca regarding possible retesting and some expansions to the Glencoe community," read a statement MDH.

According to the McLeod County Public Health, there has been a recent increase in coronavirus cases countywide.

This outbreak comes about a week after a "cluster" of COVID-19 cases were reported at the Seneca Foods location in Cumberland, Wisconsin.