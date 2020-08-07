Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 3:52 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Benton County, Big Stone County, Carlton County, Cass County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pine County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Washington County, Wright County, Burnett County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
3
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 5:15 PM CDT, Becker County, Mahnomen County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 3:54 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Becker County, Clay County, Clearwater County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Wilkin County

COVID-19 outbreak linked to Seneca Foods facility in Glencoe, Minnesota

By Rose Semenov
Published 
Coronavirus in Minnesota
FOX 9

GLENCOE, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Department of Health is monitoring a recent COVID-19 outbreak connected to employees at a Seneca Foods facility in Glencoe, Minnesota.

As of Thursday, there have been 22 cases linked to workers at the facility over the past couple of weeks, according to an MDH spokesman. The facility recently tested the newly arrived corn pack workers - about 200 people - but results are still coming in.

"Seneca is very engaged in addressing this outbreak and we are in discussions with McLeod County Public Health and Seneca regarding possible retesting and some expansions to the Glencoe community," read a statement MDH.

According to the McLeod County Public Health, there has been a recent increase in coronavirus cases countywide.

This outbreak comes about a week after a "cluster" of COVID-19 cases were reported at the Seneca Foods location in Cumberland, Wisconsin.