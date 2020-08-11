COVID-19 outbreak linked to River Falls, Wisconsin assisted living facility

Health leaders are responding to a COVID-19 outbreak connected to an assisted living facility in River Falls, Wisconsin, according to Pierce County Public Health.

As of Tuesday, 15 residents and eight staff members have tested positive for the virus. Three residents, who tested positive for the virus, have passed away.

Residents who have tested positive have been moved to a different wing of the building, according to a health officer. Pierce County Public Health has requested assistance from the National Guard to complete repeated testing within the facility.

In response to the pandemic, assisted living facilities have restricted visitors and screened health care workers for symptoms before each shift.

According to county data, to date there have been 231 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pierce County and three deaths. Currently, there are 41 active cases. Based on burden of cases and the trajectory, the county is seeing a "high" activity level of coronavirus.