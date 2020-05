COVID-19 in Wisconsin: More than 453 deaths to date

More than 2,000 Wisconsin residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 and 453 of them have died to date, according to the state's department of health services.

A total of 2,038 patients, or 16 percent of all positive cases, have been hospitalized.

12,543 Wisconsin residents have tested positive for the virus to date and another 139,674 tested negative.

Brown County remains the region with the highest rate of infection, with 806.8 of every 100,000 Brown County residents testing positive for COVID-19. 22 people have died in Brown County and 2,096 postive tests have been counted.

Milwaukee County has the highest number of positive cases with 4,945 and deaths with 252. Milwaukee County has a rate of 518.2 per every 100,000 people.

Gov. Tony Evers extended the state's stay-at-home order until May 26, but Wednesday, the state Supreme Court blocked the extension, effecively opening all establishments in the state. Hours later, images emerged of packed bars across the state, leading the Governor to call his state "The Wild West." Evers' original "Safer at Home" order went into effect on March 25.

On April 4, President Donald Trump approved disaster declaration for Wisconsin due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This declaration allows for federal funding to be allocated to state, tribal and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that were impacted by the virus.

Advertisement

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can Text COVID19 to 211-211, visit 211Wisconsin.org or call 211. Call volumes are high, so officials are asking people to be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

If you are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19, health officials advise you to call your health care provider.

To prevent illness, wash your hands often, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently touched surfaces every day and stay home when you are sick.