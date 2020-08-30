COVID-19 in Minnesota: 934 new cases, 2 more deaths reported Sunday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 934 new cases of COVID-19 and two more deaths Sunday.

The total number of cases has now reached 75,189 while the death count is at 1,816.

The two newly reported deaths include one person in their 50s and another person in their 90s. One lived in a private home, while another lived in an assisted living facility.

As of Sunday, there are 315 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 136 of whom are in the ICU.

Saturday, the numbers came with a disclaimer that the numbers might be skewed due to reporting delays from a private lab. The Minnesota Department of Health said Valley Medical has had an “inconsistent record of reporting results” to the state. After MDH followed up, the company provided more than 19,000 COVID-19 test results to the state as required.

To date, more than 1.4 million tests have been returned to the Department of Health. In total, 74,257 of those tests have been positive. 66,107 of those cases no longer require isolation.

Minnesota to get new COVID-19 saliva testing lab that will double state’s testing capacity

The nation’s leading distributor of COVID-19 saliva testing is planning to establish a new saliva testing lab in Minnesota that will more than double the state’s current test processing capacity, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday.

The 20-24-year-old age group continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases, followed by the 24-29-year-old age group.