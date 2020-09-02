COVID-19 in Minnesota: 7 more deaths, 761 new cases reported Wednesday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported seven more deaths from COVID-19 and 761 new positive tests Wednesday. The latest numbers come as state health officials are blaming private get-togethers for the lack of a decline in cases.

The state has now reported a total of 77,085 cases and 1,830 deaths.

The most recent deaths include five people in their 80s and two people in their 60s. Five of the deaths were residents in long-term living facilities.

Roughly 90 percent of those who have been infected with COVID-19 in Minnesota have since recovered.

The number of hospitalizations and ICU hospitalizations remain relatively flat. There are currently 297 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota and 135 in intensive care.

Health officials reported that as of Wednesday, 1,525,555 tests have been completed.

Advertisement

The state has around 6,000 active, confirmed cases of COVID-19, which is at its highest recorded point.

Minnesotans in their 20s account for the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

Monday, Minnesota Health Department Commissioner Jan Malcolm pointed to personal and private get-togethers as one of the main culprits for the continued spread of the virus.

“There isn’t a different set of rules for personal or private gatherings,” Malcolm said.

According to state infectious disease expert Kris Ehresmann, 13 new outbreaks have been traced back to personal gatherings or parties. She said COVID-19 spread in Minnesota is not coming from grocery stores, gas stations and retailers where mask usage is enforced.