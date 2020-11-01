COVID-19 in Minnesota: 2,217 new cases reported Sunday

The Minnesota Department of Health on Sunday reported 2,217 newly-reported COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths.

Of the 18 deaths, 13 were residents in long-term care facilties. The youngest person was in their 50s.

Just Saturday, the state reported 20 new deaths and 3,021 new positive tests -- 2,983 confirmed cases and 38 probable cases. Testing numbers remain high, with 27,524 test completed Saturday, but the positivity rate of those tests remains high and continues to climb amid what MDH has called “uncontrolled community spread.”

Minnesota has recorded 150,672 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, more than 127,362 have recovered.

The 7-day rolling positivity rate has continued to go up. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm reported Thursday it is now at 6.8%, although it is a lagging indicator.

COVID-19 cases are now growing faster than testing in Minnesota—growth which Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm attributes to community spread, rather than one or two big events.