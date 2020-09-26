COVID-19 in Minnesota: 1,478 new cases, 10 more deaths reported Saturday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,478 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, marking a new single-day high for new cases. The rise comes as officials report a higher number of tests completed, with more than 29,000 conducted Friday.

As of Saturday, 10 more people have died from COVID-19, raising the death toll to 2,004.

There were 1,478 new cases out of the 31,055 completed tests—a positivity rate of 4.7%. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday the 7-day rolling average positivity rate, the key metric health officials use to evaluate community spread of COVID-19, is 4.6%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

Minnesota has now seen 95,659 cases of COVID-19 to date, although approximately 90% of those infected have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Of the 10 deaths reported Saturday, six were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Residents of those types of facilities make up approximately 72% of the state's deaths.