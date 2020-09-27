COVID-19 in Minnesota: 1,077 more cases, 4 deaths reported Sunday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,077 new cases of COVID-19 and four more deaths Sunday. The rise comes as officials report a higher number of tests completed.

The death toll has now risen to 2,008.

There were 1,077 new cases out of more than 25,000 completed tests—a positivity rate of 4.2%. Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday the 7-day rolling average positivity rate - the key metric health officials use to evaluate community spread of COVID-19 - is 4.6%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it suggests a higher rate of community transmission.

Minnesota has now seen 96,734 cases of COVID-19 to date, although approximately 90% of those infected have recovered to the point where they no longer need to be isolated.

Of the four deaths reported Sunday, one was in a long-term care or assisted living facility. Residents of those types of facilities make up approximately 72% of the state's deaths.