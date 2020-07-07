COVID-19 cases among Minnesota children and young people surged in June

COVID-19 cases among children and young people increased sharply in the month of June, the Minnesota Department of Health data says.

Both the 6-19 and 20-29 age demographics saw large increases between June 4 and July 2 compared to more modest increases among other age groups.

COVID-19 demographic data from June 4, 2020. (Minnesota Department of Health)

COVID-19 demographic data from July 2, 2020. (Minnesota Department of Health)

Among children ages 6 to 19, 1,854 positive tests were reported June 4 which increased to 3,253 by July 2. That change is a 75 percent increase.

In the young adult demographic of 20-29-year-olds, 4,867 of them tested positive June 4. By July 2, 7,979 of them had tested positive, a 64 percent increase.

No deaths have been recorded in the ages 6-19 demographic, but two people ages 20-29 have died from COVID-19 since June 4.

Advertisement

The 64 and 75 percent increases are signficantly higher than other age demographics.

Between June 4 and July 2: