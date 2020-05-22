Expand / Collapse search

County fairs: Which ones are canceled, still on or waiting to make a decision

Minnesota
(FOX 9) - While the status of this year’s Minnesota State Fair remains uncertain, many county fairs across the state have already been canceled over coronavirus concerns. 

In the Twin Cities metro, Ramsey and Washington counties have canceled their county fairs, while Carver and Scott counties say they are waiting to make a decision. 

Neither Anoka, Dakota or Hennepin counties have made any announcements regarding their county fairs. However, the Anoka County Fair is offering fair food favorites for takeout at the Anoka County Fairgrounds through Friday. 

CANCELED

The following county fairs have been canceled for 2020: Aitkin, Benton, Cass, Clay, Chisago, Clearwater, Cook, Freeborn, Grant, Isanti, Kandiyohi, Kittson, Marshall, Mahnomen, Norman, West Otter Tail, Pennington, Pine, Polk, Pope, Ramsey, Red Lake, Roseau, St. Louis, Sherburne, Stearns, Wadena, Washington, Wilkin, Yellow Medicine

MOVING AHEAD/WAITING TO MAKE A DECISION

The following counties have said they are moving ahead with their county fair or are waiting to make a decision: Becker, Beltrami, Big Stone, Brown, Carlton, Carver, Chippewa, Crow Wing, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Goodhue, Jackson, Kanabec, Lake, Hubbard, McLeod, Morrison, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, East Otter Tail, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Scott, Stevens, Swift, Waseca, Wantonwan, Winona, Wright

NO INFORMATION PROVIDED 

The following counties have not made any statements regarding the status of their county fair related to the COVID-19 pandemic: Anoka, Blue Earth, Cottonwood, Dakota, Fillmore, Hennepin, Houston, Itasca, Koochiching, Lac Qui Parle, Lake of the Woods, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Nobles, Olmstead, Pipestone, Sibley, Steele, Todd, Traverse, Wabasha