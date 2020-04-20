Coronavirus cases reach 2.5 million worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins



The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus across the world surpassed 2.5 million on April 21, according to the most recent data collected by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The virus, which causes COVID-19, has claimed more than 171,000 lives worldwide.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. Doctors have stressed that most people who test positive for COVID-19 will recover from the disease.

As of April 20, more than 659,000 people have recovered across the globe, according to Johns Hopkins’ data.

For some, especially older adults and people with underlying health problems, COVID-19 can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The U.S. has earned the unwanted distinction of leading the world in confirmed cases with more than 788,000 and 35,000 deaths — with a majority reported in New York. More than 14,000 people have died in New York City since the state’s first coronavirus case was reported March 1, according to the data.

The true figures are believed to be much higher, in part because of limited testing and difficulties in counting the dead.

Meanwhile, Boeing and at least one other U.S. heavy-equipment manufacturer resumed production on April 20 amid pressure from President Donald Trump to reopen the economy and resistance from governors who warn there is not enough testing yet to keep the coronavirus from rebounding.

More than 22 million American workers have been laid off due to viral outbreak — the worst run of U.S. job losses on record.

Oil futures also plunged below zero on April 20, the latest never-before-seen number to come out of the economic coma caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

This story was reported in Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.