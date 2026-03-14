Gopher women’s basketball earns top-16 seed, will host NCAA regional

The Brief The Gophers women's basketball team will host an NCAA Tournament regional, the NCAA Selection Committee announced on Saturday. The Gophers are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018, and hosting for the first time since 2005. Minnesota will learn its seed on the NCAA Selection Show Sunday night.



The University of Minnesota women’s basketball team will host a first and second round regional at Williams Arena for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 21 years.

The Gophers got the news Saturday, as the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee announced the 16 schools that will host regionals.

Selection Sunday for Gophers

What we know:

The Gophers will hold a watch party Sunday night at Williams Arena, where they will learn their seed and four-team pod for the NCAA Tournament. Minnesota is 22-8 on the season, and lost to Ohio State in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The Gophers are 13-3 at Williams Arena this season.

What we don't know:

The other three teams in Minnesota’s first and second round regional will be announced Sunday night on ESPN.

Gophers in the NCAA Tournament

Why you should care:

The Gophers are headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. It’s the first time since 2005 that Minnesota will host an NCAA Tournament game. The Gophers got to the Sweet 16 that season.

NCAA Tournament seed list

Dig deeper:

Here is an alphabetical order of the host seed list for the NCAA Tournament:

Duke

Iowa

Louisville

LSU

Michigan

Minnesota

North Carolina

Ohio State

Oklahoma

South Carolina

TCU

Texas

UCLA

UConn

Vanderbilt

West Virginia

What's next:

The Gophers will learn their overall seed and first round opponent Sunday night. This will mark their first NCAA Tournament appearance under Dawn Plitzuweit.