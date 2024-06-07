Corcoran standoff: Man said he had bomb, would kill everyone close by, charges say

The man involved in an hours-long standoff in Corcoran earlier this week has been charged with multiple felonies after allegedly threatening to kill "everyone" within 200 feet.

Ryan Alan Strandmark, 49, of Maple Grove, is charged via warrant with kidnapping, second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and threats of violence in connection to the June 5 incident at a home in Corcoran.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a call for help at 12:13 p.m. on Cherry Lane in Corcoran — an address they were familiar with due to prior domestic assault-related calls involving Strandmark and a woman. Strandmark had an active arrest warrant for domestic assault by strangulation against the victim related to a May 20 assault, charges note.

When police arrived, they did not find Strandmark nor the victim but police were alerted they were likely in a secondary office structure in the back. Police went there, and Strandmark yelled at police to leave. He said police needed to leave before something bad happened, noting he had a homemade bomb and would kill everyone within 200 feet, charges said.

Strandmark "has a history of making threats related to suicide by cop. Based on [Strandmark's] history, Victim 2 believed this was a real threat," the complaint states.

Police could see Strandmark holding the victim and Strandmark yelled "numerous times" that he would not allow her to leave until police left, charges said. Police heard him "work the action of what sounded like a handgun."

That's when a police negotiator and multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene.

At about 6:05 p.m., Strandmark released the victim, charges said. The victim told police she had previously been in a romantic relationship with Strandmark, but their relationship had deteriorated. She had communicated with him earlier in the day and he came to the house at about 10 a.m. with two handguns. They went into the secondary structure. While there, Strandmark pointed the handgun at her for "some time" but then he shifted his focus to wanting to kill himself, the victim told police.

The victim said Strandmark had her cellphone but she was able to email someone for help, charges said.

Police continued to negotiate with Strandmark and at 12:30 a.m. on June 6 they "breached the building" with a "chemical agent," the complaint states. Strandmark "shot himself and walked out" of the building and surrendered.

In addition to a history of domestic violence with the victim, he has an extensive history of domestic violence with a prior partner.

Prosecutors are considering additional charges, the complaint states.

Strandmark is in critical condition at North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale, according to the Corcoran Police Department.