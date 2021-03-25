Coon Rapids police looking for boy considered missing under 'suspicious circumstances'

article

Police are searching for a boy out of Coon Rapids who police say hasn't been seen since leaving to make his school bus Thursday morning, and is now considered missing under suspicious circumstances.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, 13-year-old Gavin Ryan Tessman, who described as 5-foot-6-inches tall and 115 pounds with reddish-brown hair, was last seen Thursday morning when he left his home around 7:40 a.m. to make the school bus.

Investigators say he was seen walking on foot in the area of 105th Avenue NW and Uplander Street NW in the city, but never made it to his bus stop or school. A laptop belonging to him was found near the bus stop, however. Thursday afternoon, police were searching the area of Coon Rapids Dam Regional Park after receiving a report that Tessman may have been walking along a trail in the area of 99th Avenue and Linnet Street around 8 a.m.

Tessman is believed to be wearing a dark blue hoodie, green sweatpants, with a black and red backpack.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Coon Rapids Police Department or 911.