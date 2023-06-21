Coon Rapids home explodes, leaving 1 critically hurt

City officials say one person was pulled from a home explosion Wednesday afternoon in Coon Rapids, Minnesota.

Crews responded to 104th Avenue NW west of Palm Street NW just before 3 p.m. for the explosion and fire. At the scene, they found the home flattened and one victim, with serious injuries, outside the house. The victim was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center's burn unit for treatment.

The fire damaged one neighboring home to the east while the home on the other side was damaged by the force of the explosion which blew out windows.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

The long fire battle in the hot weather required extra crews, to allow the firefighter to sub out of the battle regularly.

"A day like today, you might get 15, 20 minutes out of a firefighter and then he or she needs to take a break and go into rehab," explained Coon Rapids Fire Chief John Piper. "The Allina paramedics will check their health, make sure their blood pressure and heart rate and all that is okay. Give them water, of course, let them cool off. And then when they feel it's appropriate, they can go back for a second round of off-duty."