Controversial presentation at Becker school board draws outrage from LGBT groups

article

LGBT students, teachers, and supports showed up to protest a presentation by a controversial group to the Becker school board that activists say espoused anti-Transgender rhetoric.

"I think that it’s it against everything that a school is supposed to do," said Heather Abrahamson.

On Monday night, the special school board meeting in Becker brought out a packed house of protesters.

"This is disgusting," said Skyler Seiler, a Transgender student at the school. "I can’t believe this, we are humans too. I don’t know why they’re treating us like we’re not. It is your job, as school board members, to make students feel safe and welcome."

The meeting was dedicated to a presentation from the Minnesota Child Protection League.

The presentation by the Minnesota Child Protection League (MNCPL) advocated against acceptance policies for Trans and LGBT students at Becker. (FOX 9)

"I think that it’s harmful, I think that it’s going to have horrible repercussions," said Heather Abrahamson, an adviser with the Gender and Sexuality Alliance for the school.

The MCPL is listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center as an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group and the presentation offered an alternative perspective on Transgender youth, sparking the outrage of LGBTQ students.

"Human rights don’t have two sides so bringing in another side just doesn’t make sense to me," said Heather Abrahamson.

"They were not crediblie sources that they were citing, and it was completely bias and really insulting," added Maggie Seiler.

LGBT groups and supporters rallied during Monday's school board meeting. (FOX 9)

Many on hand felt the information was poorly cited and researched and argued that the group shouldn’t be given a platform. The mood was combative and at points the crowd turned away from the stage.

"These people want to be respected, these kids do, and I understand that but they don’t understand respect," said Dan McConnell.

Some on hand appreciated the information.

"There’s more than one side to everything," argued McConnell.

But the majority questioned the district, for bringing bias into the school.

Advertisement

"This is painful, I’m sure those kids in there feel even more ostracized and like the school doesn’t back them and like they have even less rights," said Maggie Seiler.