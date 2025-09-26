Contractors killed: MnDOT having all employees stand down from work after tragedies

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is having all employees observe a "mandatory safety stand down of all work" on Monday, Sept. 29. The stand down from work comes after two contractors were killed in two days at construction sites in the Twin Cities. Authorities are investigating the deaths.



The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says that all employees will be standing down from work after two contractors were killed.

Mandatory ‘safety stand down’ from work

What they're saying:

MnDOT says that safety remains their number one priority after the deaths of the two contractors at construction sites in the Twin Cities:

"We are deeply saddened and concerned by recent tragic incidents that took the lives of contractors working on area roads. Safety remains our number one priority, and MnDOT staff are working closely with the contractors, Minnesota State Patrol and Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration to ensure a full and thorough investigation of these incidents. Whenever any incident occurs, we always look closely at a situation and determine if there are new practices and protocols to maximize worker and public safety and mitigate risks in our work zones," MnDOT said in a statement.

All MnDOT employees are mandated to observe a "safety stand down" of all work on Sept. 29, MnDOT said. A safety stand down is a "deliberate pause" in work to "reflect on the recent tragic loss of two contractors and to recommit to the safety of every person who works with or for MnDOT."

2 contractors killed at construction sites

The backstory:

Two contractors were killed within two days at construction sites.

The first contractor was killed in Burnsville on Sept. 24 on southbound I-35W near Highway 13 and exit 2.

A preliminary investigation suggests the contractor was on foot in the construction zone when he was hit by the driver of a construction vehicle equipped with a boom attachment. The worker died at the scene.

The second contractor was killed in Maple Grove on Sept. 26 on Highway 610 and Maple Grove Parkway.

Authorities say that the contractor was on foot when a dump truck hit him. The contractor died at the scene.