Construction worker fatally struck on I-35W in Burnsville

The Brief A construction worker was fatally struck in a work zone on I-35W in Burnsville Wednesday morning. The worker was hit by the driver of a construction vehicle, and no outside vehicles were involved. The incident remains under investigation.



A worker died Wednesday morning after being hit in the construction zone of southbound Interstate I-35W in Burnsville.

Construction worker killed on I-35W in Burnsville

What we know:

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on southbound I-35W near Highway 13 and Exit 2.

A preliminary investigation suggests a contractor was on foot in the construction zone when he was hit by the driver of a construction vehicle equipped with a boom attachment. The worker died at the scene.

The State Patrol said no other vehicles were involved, and the incident happened within the designated work area on the highway.

What we don't know:

Further details about the victim or driver have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation.