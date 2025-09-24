Construction worker fatally struck on I-35W in Burnsville
BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A worker died Wednesday morning after being hit in the construction zone of southbound Interstate I-35W in Burnsville.
What we know:
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on southbound I-35W near Highway 13 and Exit 2.
A preliminary investigation suggests a contractor was on foot in the construction zone when he was hit by the driver of a construction vehicle equipped with a boom attachment. The worker died at the scene.
The State Patrol said no other vehicles were involved, and the incident happened within the designated work area on the highway.
What we don't know:
Further details about the victim or driver have not been released.
The incident remains under investigation.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minnesota State Patrol.