Maple Grove highway closed due to 'traffic incident': MnDOT

Minnesota 610 eastbound in Maple Grove is closed due to a "traffic incident," according to MnDOT's website.

The road is expected to remain closed through much of the evening commute.

MnDOT's website previously said Interstate 94 eastbound was closed due to a traffic incident, but MnDOT updated its website around 3:25 p.m. to say 610 was closed between Interstate 94 and Maple Grove Parkway. According to MnDOT's map, it looks as if the crash happened in the area where I-94 merges with 610.

What we know:

MnDOT's website says 610 eastbound is closed due to a "traffic incident," and the roadway isn't expected to reopen until about 6 p.m. on Thursday. The incident happened around 2:38 p.m.

There is construction on Minnesota 610 and I-94, according to MnDOT's website.

SkyFOX 9 flew over the scene around 3 p.m. Thursday. The Minnesota State Patrol personnel who responded to the scene were focused on a red dump truck in the construction area of the highway.

Traffic cameras in the area show a major backup in the area.

What we don't know:

Details about the traffic incident are not known as of this writing.

FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota State Patrol and Maple Grove Police Department for information.

On Wednesday, Pierre Mack, 29, of St. Paul was killed while working in a construction zone on Interstate 35W in Burnsville. The Minnesota State Patrol says a construction truck with a boom was reversing when Mack was hit and killed.