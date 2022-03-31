Consumer advisory issued for romaine hearts from Ocean Mist Farms

article

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is advising consumers to avoid eating Ocean Mist Farms' romaine hearts after cyclospora was found during routine product testing.

Cyclospora was found in 22 oz. packages with coding "22RHDM2L" and a harvest date of "MAR 10," grown in Coachella, California. According to MDA, symptoms of illness caused by Cyclospora typically include watery diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, loss of appetite, and weight loss.

Anyone who has purchased the lettuce should throw it away.

Here's a list of where the product was sold in Minnesota:

Bob’s Produce Ranch – Fridley, MN

Brink’s Market – Chisago City, MN

Coborn’s Grocery – Hastings, MN

Daggett’s Fresh Foods – Hinckley, MN

Driskill’s Downtown Market – Hopkins, MN

Festival Foods – Andover, MN

Festival Foods – Bloomington, MN

Festival Foods – Hugo, MN

Festival Foods – Lexington, MN

Festival Foods – White Bear Lake, MN

Festival Foods – Brooklyn Park, MN

Jerry’s Market – North Branch, MN

Jubilee Foods – Mound, MN

King’s County Market – Andover, MN

King’s County Market – St. Francis, MN

Knowlan’s Fresh Foods – Maplewood, MN

Knowlan’s Fresh Foods – South St. Paul, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Eagan, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Excelsior, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Eden Prairie, MN

Kowalski’s Market on Grand – St. Paul, MN

Kowalski’s Market on Chicago – Minneapolis, MN

Kowalski’s Market on Lyndale – Minneapolis, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Oak Park Heights, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Shoreview, MN

Kowalski’s Market – White Bear Lake, MN

Kowalski’s Market – Woodbury, MN

Longfellow Market – Minneapolis, MN

Mackenthun’s Foods - Waconia, MN

North Market – Minneapolis, MN

Oxendale’s Market Randolph – St. Paul, MN

Speedy Market – St. Paul, MN

Super One Plaza – Duluth, MN

Super One West – Duluth, MN

Super One – Two Harbors, MN

