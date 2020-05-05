Company donates PPE to northeast Minneapolis nursing home, more needed

article

An agricultural seed company has come to the aid of a Minneapolis nursing home.

Corteva Agriscience in Wahpeton, North Dakota donated 450 face shields to Catholic Eldercare.

Across the state, long-term facilities have reported numerous outbreaks of COVID-19 and shortages of personal protection equipment.

"It meant a lot to us, it meant that every single one of our staff members could have their own dedicated face shield which we were in short supply," said Catholic Eldercare's Stephanie Capelle, Director of Operations, Housing and Community Based Services.

Workers at Corteva Agriscience volunteered to make the masks during their regular plant shifts.

“This was an opportunity take their minds off of what was going on throughout the country and the world and give back to those in need,” said Melissa Noll, Safety Coordinator at Corteva Agriscience.

The face shields will be used throughout Catholic Eldercare’s housing sites and care center.

Capelle said the facility is still in need of other supplies such as medical gowns, surgical masks and cleaning products and they are taking donations.

