Como Zoo welcomes baby giraffe

Pictured Como Zoo's newest baby giraffe (Courtesy of Como Park Zoo and Conservatory)

Members of the Como Park Zoo and Conservatory welcomed a new baby giraffe on Monday.

The yet-to-be-named giraffe was born on Nov. 6 at 8:09 p.m. and was standing next to its mother, Zinnia, within the hour. The zoo staff said Tuesday it has not confirmed the gender, height, or weight of the giraffe as the calf is bonding with its mother.

The calf will join the other zoo’s giraffes, Clover and Skeeter. The zoo had another giraffe, Daisy, who died earlier this year in March at 23 years old.

The calf will likely make its public debut in the next few weeks. Until then, 7-year-old Zinna and her new calf will bond behind the scenes.

Zinna’s third calf results from carefully planned breeding by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the Species Survival Plan. The zoo also welcomed a new snow leopard cub in May.