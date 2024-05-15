Jokic dominates as Wolves lose Game 5 at Nuggets 112-97, face elimination Thursday

The Minnesota Timberwolves’ season is on the line Thursday night at Target Center after a 112-97 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals Tuesday night.

The Timberwolves didn’t have Mike Conley Jr. due to a sore right Achilles after Game 4. Anthony Edwards was just 1-of-8 from the field in the first half. Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid got in early foul trouble, and the Timberwolves had 11 first half turnovers.

Nikola Jokic played like an MVP, with 35 points after three quarters. He finished with 40 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds in a dominant performance. Denver got the first home win of the series, and Jokic showed why he's now a three-time MVP and the best player in the NBA right now.

"I mean you saw it, he had an MVP, best player in the world performance. We tried to do a bit of everything on him, and he had it all going," Timberwolves' coach Chris Finch said after the loss. "We didn’t really have an answer for him and honestly we haven’t had a great one for him the last couple games."

Jokic scored 16 points in the third quarter as the Nuggets pulled away after having a 50-44 halftime lead. The Timberwolves started the third quarter with an 11-3 run to take a brief lead, but Denver answered with a 23-8 run and never looked back, led mostly by Jokic.

It was a fitting performance on a night where he got the MVP trophy in a pregame ceremony.

"He’s the MVP, so you’ve got to give credit where credit is due. We’ve just got to do better making it more difficult," Towns said.

"I didn’t see any weaknesses, I just see the MVP. He showed he’s the MVP," Edwards said.

Towns had 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals to lead the Timberwolves. Edwards had 18 points, and Rudy Gobert had 18 points. The Timberwolves tried to generate momentum in the second quarter, but it came to a grinding halt when Naz Reid, Edwards and Towns were called for three straight charges.

Since winning Game 2 at Denver 106-80, the Timberwolves now have their first three-game losing streak of the season. After taking a 2-0 lead in the series with two road wins, the tide has completely changed. There was talk of not only getting to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years, but also playing in the NBA Finals.

Now if they don’t win Game 6 at Target Center, their season is over.

"It comes down to Game 6 at home and that’s exactly where we want to be. Lot of game, lot of series left. Gotta force it into a Game 7, but most importantly we’ve got to regroup. They’ll be ready," Finch said.

"There’s no more wiggle room. We’ve got to put all our cards on the table and get a win, come back here for Game 7. I didn’t expect a quick series against the defending champs," Towns said.