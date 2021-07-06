Community remembers Philando Castile on anniversary of his death

For the past three years, the city of Falcon Heights has honored Philando Castile's memory by proclaiming July 6 as Restoration Day and July 7 as a day for unity.

In 2016, Castile, a school cafeteria worker, was shot five times by a St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop after informing the officer he was armed. The shooting was livestreamed by his girlfriend, who was in the car with Castile and her young daughter.

The officer involved was acquitted of manslaughter.

Since Castile's death, his mother has established the Philando Castile Relief Foundation, which helps victims who have been affected by gun and police violence. Money has also been raised to relieve student lunch debt for St. Paul public school children.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, a group of protesters gathered outside the governor's residence to commemorate the anniversary of Castile's death.

Community members will also hold a candlelight vigil Tuesday night at the Philando Castile peace garden.

On Wednesday, there will be a community BBQ at Falcon Heights City Hall.