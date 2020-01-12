Community mourns death of ‘Bridging’ founder Fran Heitzman who helped people facing homelessness

article

The man who launched a Twin Cities organization that helps those without a home get back on their feet has passed away.

"Bridging" officials say its founder, Fran Heitzman died on Saturday. He started the non-profit organization 33-years ago, providing furniture and household goods to families transitioning out of homelessness.

Through the years, his vision grew to serve more than 4,500 homes every year.

"He really just said keep my dream alive, make sure that this continues, don’t let it stop," explained Bridging Community Relations Manager Diana Dalsin. "We often talk about this not being rocket science. For him, it was just get up and go and do because no one has a reason not to.”

Fran's family says he passed away suddenly after an illness. He was a few weeks away from turning 95.