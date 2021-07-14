Community garden at site of Winston Smith shooting in Uptown being removed

article

The owners of Seven Points Uptown, formerly Calhoun Square, say they are removing the community garden at the scene of the deadly law enforcement shooting of Winston Smith in Uptown. A FOX 9 photojournalist observed a group of Minneapolis police officers at the intersection Wednesday morning as it appeared the community peace garden honoring Smith and Erickson was being removed.

Northpond Partners said the decision to dismantle the garden was made in collaboration with neighbors, community stakeholders and the City of Minneapolis. The developers cited destruction of property, violent acts and arson as reasons for the decision.

"We previously committed to work to allow a community garden as long as it remained a safe and peaceful gathering place. Unfortunately, that has not happened," Northpond Partners said in a statement. "The continued destruction of property, violent acts, arson, noise ordinance violations, and blocking access to Uptown residents and businesses created an unsustainable and unhealthy situation."

Northpond Partners said it will work with the families of the victims and local artists to create a permanent tribute in the future.



The intersection of West Lake Street and Girard Avenue South has been the site of ongoing protests since June 3, when members of a U.S. Marshals task force shot and killed 32-year-old Winston Boogie Smith on the top floor of the parking garage in the area. A few days later, 31-year-old Deona Marie Erickson was killed when an alleged drunk driver drove into the barricades blocking off the intersection and into a group of people protesting Smith’s death.

FOX 9 has reached out to the City of Minneapolis for a statement.