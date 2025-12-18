How to watch: 'Hmong in Minnesota: 50 Years of Resilience' documentary on FOX 9

The Brief This FOX 9 documentary shows the journey of Hmong Americans in Minnesota, who are celebrating 50 years since the first Hmong refugee was resettled in the state. Minnesota is now home to one of the largest Hmong populations in the United States. The documentary premieres at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 on FOX 9+, and will be available to stream on FOX LOCAL, FOX9.com and YouTube.



This new FOX 9 documentary "Hmong in Minnesota: 50 Years of Resilience" dives into the journey of Hmong refugees in America 50 years after the fall of Vietnam. Interviews and historical footage illustrate the success of Hmong families as well as the cultural challenges they faced as they resettled in Minnesota. Hmong Americans in Minnesota, spanning multiple generations, also share their hopes for the next 50 years.

As the Vietnam War raged on, a United States-backed operation known as the Secret War was happening in Laos. America recruited tens of thousands of Hmong people, including children, to fight as soldiers for the United States, protecting American interests.

When the U.S. pulled out of Laos, the Hmong faced intense persecution so many fled the country. In 1975, the first Hmong refugees were resettled in Minnesota and other parts of the country.

Over the last 50 years, the Hmong population in Minnesota has grown to become one of the largest, most successful communities in the world.

The documentary features interviews with Hmong Minnesotans such as Leng Wong, the first refugee resettled in Minnesota by a state program, and Tong Vang, a child soldier recruited for war. Also featured are history-makers such as award-winning chef Diane Moua, the first Hmong professional soccer player Michael Vang, and St. Paul mayor-elect Kaohly Her. Collectively, their stories illustrate the growth in Minnesota since 1975.

