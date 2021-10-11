Community desperate to find missing woman last seen in Pine County

article

Community members are still searching, desperate for answers after Ashley Miller Carlson went missing last month in Pine County, Minnesota.

Carlson was last seen east on Hinckley on Sept. 24, and no one has heard from the mother of four since.

Monday, a volunteer group in Hinckley helped spread missing person flyers to bring attention to the case in hopes of bringing her home.

Raquel Turner knows the pain and anguish of searching for a loved one. Earlier this year, her brother, Ricky Balsimo, was found murdered and dismembered after going missing for weeks.

Her family said they knew they had to do something after learning about the recent disappearance of Ashley Miller Carlson.

"She has kids who just want her home. It’s a horrible thing to know exactly what they’re going through. Sometimes there isn’t a lot of help," Turner said.

Meanwhile, law enforcement hasn’t said much about Ashley’s case. The 33-year old is from across the Wisconsin border in nearby Burnett County, but she was last seen east of Hinckley.

At the time, it was reported the mother of four was missing and endangered. Her family pleaded for information during an emotional prayer vigil last week.

The Pine County Sheriff said Monday that investigators have followed up on potential sightings of Ashley, but nothing has turned up.

Meanwhile, the Balsimos are trying to bring attention to her case and get people talking.

An owner of a taco food truck said they recalled seeing Ashley with a man, tall and bearded, in the area about a month ago. Her distinctive tattoos are what stood out.

Ashley’s missing person flyer describes her as 5’9’’ tall with hazel eyes, auburn-brownish hair, with ears and bellybutton piercings along with the tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pine County Sheriff's Office at 320-629-8429.