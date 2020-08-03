Community Career Labs launched in Ramsey County to offer free support to job seekers

article

Unemployment has soared in recent months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For some, finding a job has been harder than ever before, but now there's some help out there.

Ramsey County launched six Community Career Labs, which will give job seekers free access to a computer, printer and copier. The labs also offer literacy programs to help people put together a resume and search for jobs. Those interested just need to reserve a spot in advance.

“Our ability to work together across jurisdictional boundaries, across communities in a way that we haven’t before I think is absolutely critical to our residents, absolutely critical to our taxpayers and critical to the effectiveness of all the different programs that we work together to provide,” said St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter.

The labs are at Saint Paul Public Library Dayton’s Bluff, Rice Street, Rondo Community Library and Sun Ray locations and Ramsey County Library Maplewood and Roseville locations. Face coverings and social distancing are required at all locations.

The new program is funded through the CARES Act.

For more information, click here.

