Come one, come all: Middle River looks to entice new residents with list of free benefits

What would it take to get you to move to northern Minnesota, near the Canadian border?

The City of Middle River, Minnesota, is trying to find out exactly that after updating its civic growth program that was launched in 2018, and expanded last year.

According to the city, it will incentivize residents moving in by offering a free 100- by 300-foot lot in town (and a free permit to build). The perks don’t end there, though, and also include free electricity hook-up, three-months free cable TV, and a wide range of gift certificates and memberships to many of its local businesses.

Set between the Agassiz National Wildlife Refuge and the Thief Lake Wildlife Management Area, Middle River’s current population is 300.

