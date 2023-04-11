Columbia Heights teen missing since Saturday

article

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Columbia Heights.

Mareanna Amirah Andrews-Cohen was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8. She was leaving her home in Columbia Heights wearing a black-and-white hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

She's known to frequent the North Commons Park in Minneapolis and the Brooklyn Center Transit Center.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Anoka County dispatch at 763-427-1212.

The incident is under investigation by the Columbia Heights Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff's Office. No other details about her going missing have been released.