Cold weather puts a damper on spring activities

"Wear tights, put on the long sleeves and hope for the best."

That’s essentially been the theme of the spring baseball season at Benilde-St. Margaret’s in St. Louis Park. Battling the elements, they’ve moved most of their practices inside, and have already had to reschedule two games because of snow and rain.

"I don’t like staying in the dugout more than these guys like being out on the field when it’s 35 and there’s 20 mile an hour winds," said head coach Andy Judkins.

It’s been a similar scene out on the softball field.

"It’s definitely been interesting. We’ve had practices over at the ROC with snow coming at us," said Tibby Hessian.

"Ideally we’d be on the field, practicing every day but what can you do? As long as we get time to practice together," said Sophie Melsness.

The players say they are grateful for the rare dry days like Tuesday when the winds aren’t gusting and hope the weather takes a turn for good soon. That sentiment is shared by Brooklyn Center’s High School baseball team, which was forced to spend the entire last week practicing indoors.

April and May are two of the most popular months at Life Time’s indoor training facilities. When bad weather strikes, as it has so often lately, they welcome high school athletes out of the elements and into programs like Game Face to work on their skills.

"Minnesota is a great state, born and raised here, but we all know the weather is unpredictable. We don’t want the weather to prevent you from getting your best work in, so we want to make sure we have that option where you can come indoors (and) be safe," said performance manager Dyante Jordan.

Our cold and snowy spring has put Minneapolis golf courses about a month behind schedule when it comes to opening for the season. Fox 9 also learned several Minneapolis golf leagues have been delayed due to the weather as well.