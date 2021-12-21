Deputies search for suspect in Elko New Market bank robbery
NEW MARKET, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash Tuesday afternoon after a robbery at an Elko New Market, Minnesota bank.
Deputies were called around 12:20 p.m. for the report of a robbery at the New Market Bank off Old Town Road. The suspect didn't show a weapon, deputies said, and no one was hurt.
When a FOX 9 crew got to the scene, they spotted a sign on the front door of the bank that read: "Closed for robbery."
Deputies say there doesn't appear to be a threat to the public. The case remains under investigation.
