Deputies search for suspect in Elko New Market bank robbery

A suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of cash Tuesday afternoon after a robbery at an Elko New Market, Minnesota bank.

Deputies were called around 12:20 p.m. for the report of a robbery at the New Market Bank off Old Town Road. The suspect didn't show a weapon, deputies said, and no one was hurt.

When a FOX 9 crew got to the scene, they spotted a sign on the front door of the bank that read: "Closed for robbery."

Deputies say there doesn't appear to be a threat to the public. The case remains under investigation.