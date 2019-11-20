Clearwater County Sheriff's Deputy arrested for criminal sexual conduct involving children

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has arrested a Clearwater County Sheriff’s Deputy for criminal sexual conduct involving children.

According to the BCA, the 31-year-old Shelvin, Minn. man was booked into jail Wednesday afternoon.

The man was booked on probable cause criminal sexual conduct and solicitation of children to engage in sexual conduct – communication of sexually explicit materials to children.

The BCA says more details will be available when the man is charged Thursday.