City of Minneapolis settles lawsuit brought by demonstrators

The City of Minneapolis will pay $600,000 to settle excessive force claims by protesters in the days following the death of George Floyd.

The lawsuit was filed by a group of demonstrators, most of whom were on the i-35W bridge when a large tanker truck drove into the crowd. Many of them claim they were pepper-sprayed for no reason, and without warning, as police tried to break up the crowd.

Others say they were struck by rubber bullets. Each will receive $50,000 from the city.