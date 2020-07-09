City of Maplewood clears out homeless encampment near library, helps remaining residents find housing

The City of Maplewood, Minnesota has moved to break up a tent encampment that had developed in recent weeks outside a library branch.

In an update posted Thursday afternoon, the city said it moved to disperse the encampment after the safety at the makeshift camp had deteriorated.

According to officials, in recent days, 911 calls for disturbances have increased. Last week, a man also drowned in the pond near the encampment.

City officials say the people at the camp, which has ranged in size between six to 15 individuals, were warned 24 hours in advance. The city says those who remained on Thursday accepted an offer from the city for alternative housing.

The city says it is working with Ramsey County on permanent housing solutions.