City of Minneapolis says to be aware of bats with rabies

The City of Minneapolis and Minneapolis Animal Care and Control (MACC) are reminding the community to be aware of bats, report bat exposure and be wary of the rabies risk that comes with bats.

MACC is saying they have received "several reports of bats in homes every day", with some that tested positive for rabies.

Pets and bat exposure

MACC recommends that all pets should be vaccinated against rabies, as it is 100% fatal if pets aren't vaccinated.

"Pets are like young children. They’re vulnerable and can’t speak to tell us if they come close to a bat or just see it from across a room," said Tony Schendel, MACC director. "They need to be vaccinated to help prevent this horrible disease. Rabies is 100 percent fatal in pets if they’re not protected."

Here's what is recommended if your pet is exposed to a bat or bit:

Pets should be taken to a veterinary office or clinic for a rabies booster within 72 hours of exposure or bite, even if your pet is already vaccinated against rabies.

MACC says the pet could have a time of confinement and/or quarantine, with lengths varying.

If your pet is not vaccinated and exposed to a bat, MACC will impound it until the bat has been tested and tests negative.

MACC is going to offer low-cost vaccine appointments on-site and will be made available in the next few months.

These Minneapolis clinics can also provide rabies vaccines for pets:

Creekview Recreation Center, 5001 Humboldt Avenue North, has walk-up appointments from 9 a.m.- noon on the third Sunday of each month.

VeTouch, 2501 Minnehaha Avenue, has appointments available on the first Sunday of each month. To make an appointment email vetouch@umn.edu.

Humans and bat exposure

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says rabies in humans is rare, but there are steps to be taken if you are exposed to or bitten by a bat:

After being bitten or having a "low-risk exposure like waking up to a bat in your bedroom", MDH says it ' s safe to wait one or two days for the rabies test results to come back to take any further action.

If you are bitten on the face or head, it could be more urgent, and MDH encourages you to consult them by calling 651-201-5414.

But if the bat can't be tested, you should get the rabies shots.

"Bats can fit through a hole the size of a dime, so people can help keep bats out of their homes by plugging up exterior openings, gaps around utility lines and spaces between a window and an air conditioning unit," said Carrie Klumb, senior epidemiologist and rabies surveillance coordinator with the MDH. "People can also have a bat removal specialist out to their homes to help them."

How to handle and report a bat

MACC asks people to safely capture the bat, to learn how to do so, watch this video. After capturing the bat, call 911 and have a professional collect the animal.

According to officials, a bat should be tested if:

A person was bitten or had any physical contact with the bat.

Waking up and finding a bat in the bedroom.

A bat that was in a room with a young child or a person who can't reliably report what happened.

Any questions about bats or need assistance from MACC, call 612-673-6222. You can also call the Minnesota Animal Bites and Rabies Hotline at 651-201-5414.

When are bats more common?

MDH says that July through mid-September is the busiest time of year for bats, as they seek shelter in warmer places, like homes, as temperatures get colder.

Bats are the most common animal to carry rabies, the Centers for Disease and Control said.