City: Minneapolis had highest primary turnout in 50+ years

Despite concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic and the mail-in ballot process, the City of Minneapolis says this week's primary had the highest turnout in more than 50 years.

According to the city, 130,888 ballots were cast in the city with 85,217 being cast early. The city says it's the first time more people voted early than on election day.

New changes allowed for ballot postmarked by Tuesday and received within two days of the primary to be counted towards the final total. City officials say about 8,295 mail ballots came in on Wednesday and Thursday and went towards the final tally.

The results will be certified during a meeting of the Municipal Canvassing Board next Thursday.

Ranked-choice tabulation will also begin Friday to determine a winner in the Ward 6 race for City Council.